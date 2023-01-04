Cctv Appeal: Motorcycle Stolen In East Grinstead

Police have released footage showing a motorcycle being stolen in East Grinstead.

The red 2008 Yamaha YBR125B was taken from outside York House in St James Road, at about 9.20am on Tuesday, December 20.

The footage shows a man approaching the motorcycle and moving it as a flatbed trailer is driven into position for it to be loaded on to.

A Sussex police spokesperson said, “The man is described as white, of medium build, with short hair, and wearing a dark coat and jeans.”

“Unique to this motorcycle is a dent to the top of the fuel tank and a USB charger fitted to the front.”

Any relevant information or further footage of the incident can be reported to the police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 805 of 22/12.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org, or by calling 0800 555 111.