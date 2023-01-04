Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Wednesday, January 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Cctv Appeal: Motorcycle Stolen In East Grinstead
Home BREAKING CCTV Appeal: Motorcycle stolen in East Grinstead

CCTV Appeal: Motorcycle stolen in East Grinstead

by @uknip247

 

Police have released footage showing a motorcycle being stolen in East Grinstead.

The red 2008 Yamaha YBR125B was taken from outside York House in St James Road, at about 9.20am on Tuesday, December 20.

The footage  shows a man approaching the motorcycle and moving it as a flatbed trailer is driven into position for it to be loaded on to.

 

A Sussex police spokesperson said, “The man is described as white, of medium build, with short hair, and wearing a dark coat and jeans.”

“Unique to this motorcycle is a dent to the top of the fuel tank and a USB charger fitted to the front.”

Any relevant information or further footage of the incident can be reported to the police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 805 of 22/12.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org, or by calling 0800 555 111.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers investigating the theft of phones in Canterbury have released images of...

A man from Tidworth has been fined and banned from the roads...

The mother of a West London man who was killed while on...

Firefighters are issuing a safety reminder about mixing household cleaning products following...

Detectives have described how they caught a cold-blooded killer who murdered a...

Two arrests after store manager threatened during robbery

Driver, 24, dies after car crashes into A34 overbridge Thames Valley Police...

The Royal Free Hospital in London has declared a critical internal incident...

Police are urgently appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a man...

Around 60 people left the building after a blaze ripped through a...

Millions of households on low incomes are due to get an extra...

The Met Police has revealed that a police helicopter spotted overhead in...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"
Generated by Feedzy