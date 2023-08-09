CCTV Image Released in Investigation of Vehicle Vandalism at Bramley Railway Station, Hampshire

Officers from the British Transport Police (BTP) are appealing for assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation into a series of criminal damage incidents involving vehicles at Bramley Railway Station in Hampshire.

A CCTV image has been released as part of efforts to identify individuals who may hold vital information regarding these incidents.

The incidents in question have left several vehicles vandalised and ransacked, causing distress and inconvenience for vehicle owners. Over the course of these events, a Vauxhall Corsa had its rear and offside windows smashed and was subjected to ransacking overnight on Sunday, July 31, to Monday, August 1. Similarly, on Wednesday, July 12, a Mercedes A Class suffered a smashed window and was ransacked.

These acts of criminal damage are part of a broader pattern, with a total of 16 incidents of vehicle vandalism reported at the location since March this year. BTP officers are actively investigating the matter, and while progress is being made, they believe that two individuals captured in a CCTV image could possess information crucial to the investigation’s advancement.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about these incidents or the individuals in the released image to come forward. The British Transport Police can be reached via text at 61016 or by phone at 0800 40 50 40. Individuals providing information are asked to reference case number 2300080156.

For those who prefer to share information anonymously, the independent charity Crimestoppers offers an avenue to do so. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.