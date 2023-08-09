Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

CCTV Image Released in Investigation of Vehicle Vandalism at Bramley Railway Station, Hampshire

CCTV Image Released in Investigation of Vehicle Vandalism at Bramley Railway Station, Hampshire
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Officers from the British Transport Police (BTP) are appealing for assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation into a series of criminal damage incidents involving vehicles at Bramley Railway Station in Hampshire.

A CCTV image has been released as part of efforts to identify individuals who may hold vital information regarding these incidents.

The incidents in question have left several vehicles vandalised and ransacked, causing distress and inconvenience for vehicle owners. Over the course of these events, a Vauxhall Corsa had its rear and offside windows smashed and was subjected to ransacking overnight on Sunday, July 31, to Monday, August 1. Similarly, on Wednesday, July 12, a Mercedes A Class suffered a smashed window and was ransacked.

These acts of criminal damage are part of a broader pattern, with a total of 16 incidents of vehicle vandalism reported at the location since March this year. BTP officers are actively investigating the matter, and while progress is being made, they believe that two individuals captured in a CCTV image could possess information crucial to the investigation’s advancement.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about these incidents or the individuals in the released image to come forward. The British Transport Police can be reached via text at 61016 or by phone at 0800 40 50 40. Individuals providing information are asked to reference case number 2300080156.

For those who prefer to share information anonymously, the independent charity Crimestoppers offers an avenue to do so. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Posted in

News for Hampshire

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Police Appeal for Witnesses After Concrete Slab Thrown at Moving Taxi in Glenrothes

BREAKING

Eleven Missing in Tragic Fire at Disabled Holiday Home in Eastern France

BREAKING

Warnings Issued After Child Swept to Sea at Ilfracombe Harbour

BREAKING

Broadcaster Hardeep Singh Kohli Charged in Connection with “Non-Recent” Sex Offence Allegations

BREAKING

Teenager in Critical Condition After Shooting in West Philadelphia

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Broadcaster Hardeep Singh Kohli Charged in Connection with “Non-Recent” Sex Offence Allegations

BREAKING

ITV Faces Renewed Allegations of Toxicity Following Philip Schofield Saga

BREAKING

iPhone Users Urged to Change Buried Setting to Prevent Mobile Fraud

BREAKING

Stay Compliant and Avoid Fines: Essential Guide to Air Quality Stickers for UK Drivers in France

BREAKING

Phillip Schofield Slashes Price of London Home Amidst Controversy

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.