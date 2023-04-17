CCTV images have been issued after a break-in at a village store near Maidstone

It is alleged cash and cigarettes were stolen during the burglary, which happened at the Detling Community Store and Post Office. Entry was forced to the Pilgrim Way premises during the early hours of Monday 10 April 2023, after a glass door was smashed.

Investigating officers have been carrying out house-to-house enquires and forensic analysis of the crime scene. They are now publishing images of a man they wish to identify and speak to.

Auto Draft

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation should contact the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/64418/23. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.