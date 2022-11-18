CCTV images have been issued by officers investigating an assault inside a Maidstone night club

A man suffered several facial injuries after it was reported he was punched during an unprovoked incident at Mu Mu in Week Street.

The assault is alleged to have happened at around 2.20am on Sunday 6 November 2022, as the victim had been stood next to a bar.

Police believe the man pictured can assist with their investigation and are looking to identify him. He had a distinctive sleeve type tattoo on one of his arms.

Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/213565/2. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.