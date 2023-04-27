Thursday, April 27, 2023
Thursday, April 27, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING CCTV images have been issued following a suspected hate-motivated assault in Union Street

CCTV images have been issued following a suspected hate-motivated assault in Union Street

by uknip247

Between 11.45pm and midnight on Saturday 1 April 2023, it is alleged that a man hit another man with a stick, causing head injuries. The suspect reportedly shouted racist abuse at the victim throughout the incident.

Investigating officers have been carrying out reviews of CCTV and are now releasing images of a man they wish to identify and speak to.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation should contact the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/61984/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Twenty-four people were arrested as part of enforcement activity to mark National Stalking Awareness Week

Three teenagers charged with the murder of Owen Dunn have appeared at Bristol Crown Court

A woman in her forties was discovered dead in Bostall Woods

Human remains have been found in a field

Major reform of gambling laws to protect vulnerable users in smartphone era

Two men from Tunbridge Wells have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm

The sixth UK-Nepal Consultative Mechanism meeting took place on 26 April 2023 to celebrate a century since the UK-Nepal Friendship Treaty

A Brighton man who sexually assaulted two young girls who were staying in his home has been jailed for 12 years

A man who carried out a series of sexual assaults in Haringey more than 20 years ago has been convicted following a Met investigation

Teenager fighting for his life after being stabbed multiple times in East London knife attack

A Herne Bay man who repeatedly threatened and followed a woman has been jailed

Police are working to trace Danville Miller, who is wanted on recall to prison after a reported assault in Sheffield in August 2022

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.