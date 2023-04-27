CCTV images have been issued following a suspected hate-motivated assault in Union Street

Between 11.45pm and midnight on Saturday 1 April 2023, it is alleged that a man hit another man with a stick, causing head injuries. The suspect reportedly shouted racist abuse at the victim throughout the incident.

Investigating officers have been carrying out reviews of CCTV and are now releasing images of a man they wish to identify and speak to.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation should contact the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/61984/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.