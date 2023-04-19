Cctv Images Have Been Issued Of A Man Police Would Like To Speak To Following Thefts From Cars In The Dover District - Uknip

Kent Police is investigating a number of incidents believed to have taken place in the early hours of Monday 17 April 2023 in Sandwich.

It was reported that a person was seen acting suspiciously around vehicles and trying car door handles in Sandwood Road, St Barts Road, and the Poulders Gardens area. In some incidents, items including cash and cards were stolen.

As part of their enquiries into the reports, officers have released images of a man they would like to speak to, as he may have information which could assist the investigation.

Cctv Images Have Been Issued Of A Man Police Would Like To Speak To Following Thefts From Cars In The Dover District 1

Sergeant Gavin Rolfe of Dover Community Safety Unit said: ‘We are hoping people will recognise the clothing of the man featured in this images. We are also asking residents with private CCTV, doorbell CCTV or dashcam footage to review their systems to see if they captured anything of interest between the evening of Sunday 16 and Monday 17 April.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 17-0337.

You can also call Kent CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.

Stay safe

Car owners are being urged to ensure their vehicles are kept secure.

Sgt Rolfe said: ‘We would like to remind vehicle owners that there are steps they can take to protect themselves against opportunist thieves.

‘Remove any expensive items from your car and leave nothing on display, not even loose change.

‘Try to park your car in a well-lit area, ideally where it is covered by CCTV.

‘Before you leave a car unattended, even for a short time, make sure it is locked by trying the doors directly.

‘It is also important to store your electronic car keys in a signal blocking pouch so they can’t be scanned by criminals.

‘If you see anything suspicious or believe someone may have tried to steal from your car, report it to Kent Police by calling 999 if a crime is in progress or online via www.kent.police.uk.’