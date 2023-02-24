CCTV images have been released after two men were stabbed in a bar in Rochester

Just after 1am on Saturday 11 December 2022, the reported assault took place in Coyotes Bar following a verbal altercation between two men.

The victim and a security guard who intervened sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds and were taken to a London hospital. They have since been discharged.

Officers arrested three suspects, who have been released on bail, and are now looking to identify a man who may be able to assist the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man in the images or has information that may assist should contact 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/236770/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form on their website.