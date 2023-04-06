Thursday, April 6, 2023
Thursday, April 6, 2023

CCTV images have been released by officers investigating a spate of thefts from a store in Sittingbourne Road

by uknip247

The most recent incident happened at around 8.20pm on Friday 24 March 2023 in Eclipse Park.

It is alleged that two suspects entered the supermarket four times throughout March and filled their shopping basket with meat products before leaving without paying.

Investigating officer, PC Saskia Jenner, said:

‘We are releasing CCTV images of two men who may be able to assist with our investigations. We urge anybody who recognises them to contact our appeal line.’

Anyone with information about the thefts should contact the west Kent appeal line on 01622 604100, quoting reference number 46/56660/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using their anonymous online form.

