At around 7.25pm on Saturday 11 March 2023, two people entered Co-op in Moat Sole and stole a large amount of alcohol.

Cctv Images Have Been Released By Officers Investigating Shoplifting In Sandwich 1

An investigation is ongoing and officers have released images of two people who may be able to assist with enquiries.

Anyone who recognises those pictured, or has any other information, is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/45844/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.