At around 5.35pm on Friday 2 September 2022, two large Lego sets were stolen from a commercial premises in a retail park in Margate Road.

Officers are now able to issue CCTV images of three women they would like to identify and speak to as they may have information which could assist enquiries.

Anyone with information about the theft or the identity of those pictured, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/172744/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

