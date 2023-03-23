CCTV images have been released by officers investigating two commercial burglaries at businesses in Northfleet

During the incidents which happened between 11.15am and 11.30am on Wednesday 15 March 2023, a man is reported to have entered staff-only areas where he went on to steal a mobile phone from a shop in London Road and a second business in Perry Street.

As part of their enquiries, officers would like to identify and speak to the man in the photo as he may have information which could assist.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has information about the incidents, is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting crime reference number 46/48734/