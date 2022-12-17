Saturday, December 17, 2022
Cctv Images Have Now Become Available Of Two Women Who Officers Wish To Speak To After A Purse Was Stolen In Sevenoaks
CCTV images have now become available of two women who officers wish to speak to after a purse was stolen in Sevenoaks

 The theft was reported to have taken place at Marks and Spencer in London Road, between 12.50pm and 1pm on Monday 14 November 2022. The victim was distracted in the store by a woman she did not know, who asked for assistance with an item of clothing. The victim later found her purse was missing from her bag.

PC Nick Bottle said: ‘We have been investigating this incident and are now able to release CCTV images two people who may be able to assist our enquiries.

‘While these offences are not common in this town and our local officers are always alert for suspicious activity, I would remind shoppers to be careful when out and about to avoid becoming victim to opportunist thieves.’

  • Never leave handbags unattended on top of prams, shopping trolleys, wheelchairs or mobility scooters. Always keep them zipped up and where you can see them.

  • Do not carry large amounts of cash and, if you have one, a purse chain can be an effective measure against thieves.

Anyone with information should contact 01622 604100 quoting reference number 46/220514/22. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously, by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form on the website.

