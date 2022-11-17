CCTV images of a man have been released following reports of three indecent exposures in Gillingham

The incidents are all alleged to have happened on Wednesday 26 October 2022 between 6.20pm and 8pm.

The first indecent exposure is reported to have happened between 6.20pm and 6.59pm in an alleyway between Mill Road and Burn Road.

At around 7.30pm a woman reported a man indecently exposing himself to her on Linden Road. The suspect had followed her from the train station and along Balmoral Road before he is reported to have committed the offence.

The third incident is alleged to have happened at around 8pm near The Chase off Featherby Road.

Following enquiries officers are now in a position to release CCTV images of a man they wish to talk to in connection with the incidents.

Anyone who recognises the man in the images or has any other information is urged to call 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/207855/22.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using their online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.