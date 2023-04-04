Detectives investigating a serious incident during which a teenage boy was stabbed at Sutton railway station are releasing these CCTV images in connection.

Cctv Images Released After Teenager Stabbed In South London 1

Officers were called to the South London station at 10.30pm on 3 April following reports of a stabbing.

Paramedics also attended, and a 14-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment to puncture wounds. His injuries are not deemed life-changing or life-threatening.

Detectives would like to speak to those in the CCTV images as they may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them, or has any information relating to this incident, can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 774 of 3 April.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.