Friday, April 7, 2023
Friday, April 7, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING CCTV images released after two stabbed in Ramsgate

CCTV images released after two stabbed in Ramsgate

by uknip247
Img

Detectives investigating assaults in Ramsgate have released images of five men who may be able to assist enquiries.

Kent Police was called to a report of a disturbance in Harbour Street at 11.20pm on Thursday 6 April 2023.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and two men were treated for puncture wounds.

One victim was taken to a local hospital and another was taken to a London hospital. Neither of the victims’ injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Officers remain in the area and CCTV images of five men who they would like to identify have been released as part of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/62517/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The recent attack advert posted by the Labour Party has caused controversy in political circles

Man rushed to hospital after attack outside Mcdonalds in Tower Hamlets

14 year old Tiffany died in a fatal fire in Beckton as 16 year old boy remains in custody arrested on suspicion of her...

A man who stabbed a teenager in an unprovoked attack has been jailed

Man who assaulted two police officers sentenced to 8.5 years behind bars

Dealer behind bars for bringing drugs into the county

Dealer behind bars for bringing drugs into the county

The family of a 60-year-old Sheffield woman have shared the following statement as the investigation into her death continues

First picture of fatal fire victim Tiffany killed in Beckton Blaze

Calls for de-escalation at Jerusalem’s holy sites: Foreign Secretary statement

Rural communities up and down the country are set to benefit from funding to support rural business and create jobs

Police charge 12 year old with murder

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More