CCTV images released after two stabbed in Ramsgate

Detectives investigating assaults in Ramsgate have released images of five men who may be able to assist enquiries.

Kent Police was called to a report of a disturbance in Harbour Street at 11.20pm on Thursday 6 April 2023.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and two men were treated for puncture wounds.

One victim was taken to a local hospital and another was taken to a London hospital. Neither of the victims’ injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Officers remain in the area and CCTV images of five men who they would like to identify have been released as part of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/62517/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.