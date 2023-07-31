CCTV Images Released as British Transport Police Investigate Robbery at Acocks Green Railway Station

Weather where you are

by uknip247
British Transport Police (BTP) have released CCTV images in connection with a robbery that occurred at Acocks Green Railway Station in the Midlands at approximately 6.30pm on July 20

 The incident left a 21-year-old man robbed of his belongings and facing a harrowing encounter with the perpetrators.

According to reports, the victim was waiting in the shelter on the platform when two men approached him, asking for a cigarette. Upon his refusal, one of the men brandished a knife and demanded the victim surrender his possessions. Fearful for his safety, the victim handed over his phone, cards, and cash to the perpetrators.

During the confrontation, the victim managed to push one of the assailants away and saw something that resembled a gun in his possession. The realisation of the potential threat heightened the fear and urgency of the situation.

Following the robbery, the two men quickly fled the station through the main entrance, leaving the victim shaken and traumatised by the ordeal.

In an effort to apprehend the suspects and bring them to justice, British Transport Police have now released CCTV images of the two men believed to be involved in the incident. The authorities are hopeful that members of the public may recognise the individuals and come forward with crucial information to aid the investigation.

BTP urges anyone with knowledge of the suspects’ identities or whereabouts to get in touch with them. Individuals can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, referencing case number 455 of July 30. Additionally, information can be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

