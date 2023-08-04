Weather where you are

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

CCTV Images Released: Assaults on Two Men in Canterbury

CCTV Images Released: Assaults on Two Men in Canterbury
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

CCTV images have been released by officers as they continue to investigate assaults on two men in Canterbury.

Shortly after 7pm on Sunday 2 July 2023, an altercation took place at the junction of St George’s Street and Whitefriars Street.

Two men were reportedly assaulted by a group of teenage boys and required hospital treatment for injuries.

Detectives from East Kent CID are now able to release CCTV images of three boys who may be able to assist with enquiries.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/117736/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

Posted in

crimeKent NewsKent PoliceNews for Kent

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

British Transport Police Release CCTV Images in Connection with Robbery Investigation

BREAKING

Police appeal for information after girl bitten by dog in Swindon

BREAKING

Urgent: Help Find Stolen Sheep Near Dover | Kent Police Appeal

BREAKING

Murder Investigation Launched after Fatal Stabbing in Lewisham

BREAKING

Driver jailed for fatally injuring cyclist and fleeing the scene

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Discover School Uniform Grant: Up to £200 Support for Parents

BREAKING

YouTube Advert Scam Exploiting MrBeast’s Branding – Warning for Parents

BREAKING

Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale Takes Powerful Stand Against Homophobia in Football

BREAKING

Ex-Coronation Street Actress Catherine Tyldesley in Bizarre Row with Bakery Over Free Cakes

BREAKING

David Hockney’s painting of Harry Styles to go on show

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Subscribe to our daily email news updates
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.