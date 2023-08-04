CCTV Images Released: Assaults on Two Men in Canterbury

CCTV images have been released by officers as they continue to investigate assaults on two men in Canterbury.

Shortly after 7pm on Sunday 2 July 2023, an altercation took place at the junction of St George’s Street and Whitefriars Street.

Two men were reportedly assaulted by a group of teenage boys and required hospital treatment for injuries.

Detectives from East Kent CID are now able to release CCTV images of three boys who may be able to assist with enquiries.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/117736/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.