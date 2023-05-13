Cctv Images Released In Connection To South London Hate Crime

Police investigating a racist attack on a train in south London have released CCTV images in an effort to gather information regarding the incident.

The incident occurred on 19 April, just before 4:30 pm, when the victim was on a train approaching West Dulwich station. At that time, an unknown man began racially abusing the victim, followed by multiple punches. The assailant disembarked the train at Sydenham Hill station.

Offciers believe that the individual captured in the released CCTV images may have valuable information that could assist in their investigation.

Members of the public who recognize the man or possess any relevant information are urged to contact the British Transport Police (BTP). They can do so by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 422 from 19 April.

Alternatively, individuals can provide anonymous tips by contacting Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

The authorities are hopeful that the release of these images will lead to the identification of the suspect and aid in the progression of the investigation.