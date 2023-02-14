A man has been arrested as a result of a CCTV appeal issued last week in connection with a robbery in Swindon

Wiltshire Police published an image of a man we wanted to identify in connection with a robbery in Old Town on January 17.

A woman in her 70s was withdrawing money from a cash machine near the Co-Op when she was approached by a man who barged her with his shoulder and took the money before fleeing the scene.

A man in his 30s is being held in custody at Gablecross on suspicion of robbery.

Enquiries are still being conducted.

Thank you for spreading the word about our appeal.

We’d like to remind anyone who witnessed the incident to call 101 and reference crime number 54230005777.