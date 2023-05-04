CCTV led to the downfall of one burglar after he was identified by officers and sentenced to over three years behind bars

On 4 October last year, Martin Chatfield, 39, from Park Barn Drive in Guildford broke into a property in Pond Meadow where he proceeded to carry out a messy search of the upstairs stealing £5,000 worth of items. Chatfield then decided to leave the taps on in both the kitchen and bathroom which then flooded.

Officers trawled through local CCTV and managed to identify Chatfield who was then charged with burglary.

Chatfield pleaded guilty when he appeared at Oxford Crown Court on Wednesday 26 April, and was sentenced to three years and three months in prison.

Investigating officer, PS Chris North, said: “I would like to thank the victims for their patience while we pursued Chatfield and brought him to justice. Burglary is a despicable crime, and nobody should be made to feel unsafe in their own home.”