CCTV released following indecent exposure on London Underground

Do you recognise this man?

British Transport Police officers investigating two incidents of indecent exposure on the London Underground would like to identify a man captured on CCTV.

On 23 December 2022, at about 9.40pm, a woman boarded the northbound Northern Line at Tuffnell Park and sat opposite a man who looked to be asleep. When the woman looked across, the man was not asleep and was masturbating. The woman quickly moved to another carriage. It is believed the man left the train at East Finchley.

Later that evening, at about 10pm, a second woman boarded the northbound Northern Line at Leicester Square and took a seat. At Camden, the same man from earlier that evening boarded the train and sat opposite her. It looked as if the man was once again asleep but when the woman looked over, the man had indecently exposed himself. On this occasion, the woman verbally confronted the man and he then left the train at West Finchley.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200133485.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.