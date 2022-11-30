Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Wednesday, November 30, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Celebrity Line-up Announced For Brand New Entertainment Show That’s My Jam
Home BREAKING Celebrity line-up announced for brand new entertainment show That’s My Jam

Celebrity line-up announced for brand new entertainment show That’s My Jam

by @uknip247
Each week two new teams of celebrities will join host Mo Gilligan and take on a variety of super-sized musical challenges, as they compete to be declared That’s My Jam champions
Hosted by multi-BAFTA award-winning Mo Gilligan, TV’s biggest music game show, That’s My Jam will feature a stellar line up of celebrity guests on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, launching Saturday 17 December at 9.35pm.
Each week two new teams of celebrities will take on a host of super-sized musical challenges, as they compete to be declared That’s My Jam champions. Mo will push their singing abilities, performance skills and musical knowledge to the ultimate limit, as they blast their best vocals and bust their greatest moves in The Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Magic Mic, Musical Genre Challenge, Take On Mo and Undercover Covers, before facing the mighty DoomBox in the epic end game, Slay It, Don’t Spray It!
Who has the rhythm and who will be left with the blues? Let the musical mayhem begin!
Kicking off the series in style, Mo will be joined by Singer-songwriter, author and TV personality Alesha Dixon; Emmy Award winning celebrity host and producer Michelle Visage; Actor, singer, producer and podcaster Jenna Ushkowitz (Glee); and Actor, Kevin McHale (Glee, Virtually Famous).
Forthcoming episodes of the brand-new series will feature guest stars:
– Singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc
– Actress, singer and producer Amber Riley (Glee)
– Musician Becky Hill
– Actor and musician Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings)
– Actress Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy)
– Queen of hip-hop Cheryl James (Salt-N-Pepa)
– Actor Chris Carmack (Grey’s Anatomy)
– Award-winning actor and star of Selling Sunset Chrishell Stause
International drag superstar Courtney Act
– Actor and comedian David Koechner (The Office, Anchorman)
– Legendary entertainer Donny Osmond
Stand-up comedian, actor and writer Gina Yashere
– World-renowned musician and entertainer Jason Derulo
– Entertainer and singer Joey Fatone (NSYNC)
– Pop icon and DJ Kimberly Wyatt (The Pussycat Dolls)
– Actor Lucy Davis (The Office)
– Real Estate Agent, VP at Oppenheim Group, and star of Selling Sunset Mary Fitzgerald
– Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and TV personality Nicole Scherzinger
– Actor and DJ Patsy Palmer (EastEnders)
– Musician and comedian Reggie Watts (The Late Late Show with James Corden)
– Iconic television personality, actress and documentary filmmaker Ricki Lake
– Queen of hip-hop Sandra Denton (Salt-N-Pepa)
– Vocal legend Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men)
– Drag superstar and TV personality The Vivienne
Former professional rugby player Thom Evans
– Actor and producer Tom Ellis (Lucifer)
– Musician Tom Grennan
– Vocal legend Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men)

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin has died at the age of 96,...

HSBC says it will close 114 more branches in the UK from...

A woman has been charged with firearms offences after an investigation by...

After two 10-year-old boys were stabbed, a woman been arrested on suspicion...

A man who climbed into a woman’s flat and threatened her with...

An 11-year-old boy has died following a road crash involving a quadbike...

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious three-vehicle road...

A staggering £100,000 has been raised for a father of two who...

Brighton & Hove Santa Bus is out raising funds for 12 local...

Blaze tackled by prison staff and fire crews on hospital wing at...

Armed Police arrest man for possession of a firearm on an East...

Two people have been arrested in connection with a National Crime Agency...