Celebrity line-up announced for brand new entertainment show That’s My Jam

Each week two new teams of celebrities will join host Mo Gilligan and take on a variety of super-sized musical challenges, as they compete to be declared That’s My Jam champions
Hosted by multi-BAFTA award-winning Mo Gilligan, TV’s biggest music game show, That’s My Jam will feature a stellar line up of celebrity guests on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, launching Saturday 17 December at 9.35pm.
Each week two new teams of celebrities will take on a host of super-sized musical challenges, as they compete to be declared That’s My Jam champions. Mo will push their singing abilities, performance skills and musical knowledge to the ultimate limit, as they blast their best vocals and bust their greatest moves in The Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Magic Mic, Musical Genre Challenge, Take On Mo and Undercover Covers, before facing the mighty DoomBox in the epic end game, Slay It, Don’t Spray It!
Who has the rhythm and who will be left with the blues? Let the musical mayhem begin!
Kicking off the series in style, Mo will be joined by Singer-songwriter, author and TV personality Alesha Dixon; Emmy Award winning celebrity host and producer Michelle Visage; Actor, singer, producer and podcaster Jenna Ushkowitz (Glee); and Actor, Kevin McHale (Glee, Virtually Famous).
Forthcoming episodes of the brand-new series will feature guest stars:
– Singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc
– Actress, singer and producer Amber Riley (Glee)
– Musician Becky Hill
– Actor and musician Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings)
– Actress Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy)
– Queen of hip-hop Cheryl James (Salt-N-Pepa)
– Actor Chris Carmack (Grey’s Anatomy)
– Award-winning actor and star of Selling Sunset Chrishell Stause
– International drag superstar Courtney Act
– Actor and comedian David Koechner (The Office, Anchorman)
– Legendary entertainer Donny Osmond
– Stand-up comedian, actor and writer Gina Yashere
– World-renowned musician and entertainer Jason Derulo
– Entertainer and singer Joey Fatone (NSYNC)
– Pop icon and DJ Kimberly Wyatt (The Pussycat Dolls)
– Actor Lucy Davis (The Office)
– Real Estate Agent, VP at Oppenheim Group, and star of Selling Sunset Mary Fitzgerald
– Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and TV personality Nicole Scherzinger
– Actor and DJ Patsy Palmer (EastEnders)
– Musician and comedian Reggie Watts (The Late Late Show with James Corden)
– Iconic television personality, actress and documentary filmmaker Ricki Lake
– Queen of hip-hop Sandra Denton (Salt-N-Pepa)
– Vocal legend Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men)
– Drag superstar and TV personality The Vivienne
– Actor and producer Tom Ellis (Lucifer)
– Musician Tom Grennan
– Vocal legend Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men)