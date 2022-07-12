Over the next six weeks, John Torode MBE and Gregg Wallace MBE will put 20 well-known faces to the test. They’ll find out who has the palate and skill to chop, slice, and sizzle their way to the iconic Celebrity MasterChef trophy.

The celebrities hoping to tickle John and Gregg’s tastebuds and follow in the footsteps of last year’s champion, Team GB Paralympian Kadeena Cox, are: TV presenter and actor Adam Pearson; former World Boxing champion Chris Eubank; actor Clarke Peters; and actor Cliff Richard.