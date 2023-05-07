Chadwell Heath stabbings live: Updates as two men rushed to hospital after being knifed on the High Road

A crime scene remains in place in Chadwell Heath this evening following two incidents involving stabbings.

Two have been rushed to hospital after they were assaulted and stabbed.

Officers from Met Police and Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to High Road in Chadwell Heath shortly after 10pm Saturday evening. It follows a report that two people had been stabbed.

The first attack is understood to have taken place outside the bingo hall. A crime scene has been put in place and the man who was attacked has been treated by Paramedics and taken to hospitial

The second attack also involved a knife and is said to have been carried out by a gang of youths a man was stabbed outside Tesco Express.

He has also been taken to hospital for stab injuries A second crime scene has been put in place.

For a short time, a full road closure was in place.

We have approached the Met Police for more information on the incident and to confirm if any arrests have been made.

