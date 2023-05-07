Sunday, May 7, 2023
Sunday, May 7, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Chadwell Heath stabbings live: Updates as two men rushed to hospital after being knifed on the High Road

Chadwell Heath stabbings live: Updates as two men rushed to hospital after being knifed on the High Road

by uknip247

A crime scene remains in place in Chadwell Heath this evening following two incidents involving stabbings.

Two have been rushed to hospital after they were assaulted and stabbed.

Officers from Met Police and Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to High Road in Chadwell Heath shortly after 10pm Saturday evening. It follows a report that two people had been stabbed.

The first attack is understood to have taken place outside the bingo hall. A crime scene has been put in place and the man who was attacked has been treated by Paramedics and taken to hospitial

The second attack also involved a knife and is said to have been carried out by a gang of youths a man was stabbed outside Tesco Express.

He has also been taken to hospital for stab injuries A second crime scene has been put in place.

For a short time, a full road closure was in place.

We have approached the Met Police for more information on the incident and to confirm if any arrests have been made.

More to follow

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS
SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are appealing for information after a reported robbery

Police would like to speak to these two children as part of their enquiries into a robbery in Kingswood, Gloucestershire

Over 1,000 people from various Asian countries who were trafficked into the Philippines and forced to run online scams have been rescued by authorities

An off-duty female Chicago police officer was tragically shot and killed in the city’s Avalon Park neighbourhood in the early hours of Saturday morning

Detectives have released CCTV footage and images of a man who is wanted in connection with a suspected firearms discharge incident

Tributes have been paid to Arbroath businessman, John Carswell Jr, who was killed in a car crash on the B954 between Alyth and Meigle

Chelsea’s interim manager, Frank Lampard, finally secured his first win since his return in April after the Blues sealed a late 3-1 victory against...

Police appeal to the public to help solve gangland killing in Waltham Forest after teen was ambushed outside his school

Motorbike rider killed in Fatal collision on Hanger Lane

Armed Police Storm Kent Property: Two People have been taken to a London hospital after an armed standoff with Police in Dartford Kent

A murder investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old man was found with stab wounds in Dagenham after a group of men were fighting...

Endgame for armed burglars sentenced to 13 years

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.