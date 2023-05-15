Changes to Dart Charge Service Provider and Terms and Conditions Notification

Dart Charge, the service responsible for managing payments at the Dartford Crossing, has announced upcoming changes to its service provider and terms and conditions. Account holders are advised to take note of the changes, which will be implemented between June and August 2023. The notification serves as a 30-day advance notice and specific dates will be provided closer to the transition.

To ensure the continued smooth operation of their accounts, Dart Charge account holders will need to undertake two key actions following the transition. Firstly, they will be required to change their account password. Secondly, they will need to re-validate their payment card details. Dart Charge will issue a reminder closer to the transition date, offering specific instructions and guidance.

Account holders are encouraged to review the updated terms and conditions, which can be found at the following web address: https://www.dartford-crossing-charge.service.gov.uk/Static/TermsAndConditions.

Key changes to the terms and conditions for account holders include the following:

Service Provider: Dart Charge is transitioning to a new service provider, Conduent, for the management of the Dart Charge system. However, Emovis will continue to oversee penalty charges. Minimum Account Balance: The minimum balance required for Dart Charge accounts has been reduced to £5, offering account holders greater flexibility and convenience. Account Closure Refunds: In the event of an account closure, Dart Charge will make efforts to issue automatic refunds to account holders, streamlining the process and ensuring a smoother experience.

Dart Charge acknowledges the importance of providing ample notice to account holders regarding these changes, aiming to minimize any potential disruptions during the transition. The new terms and conditions and the shift to a new service provider represent efforts to enhance the overall user experience, ensuring greater efficiency and convenience for all Dart Charge customers.

Account holders are advised to stay informed and watch out for further communications from Dart Charge regarding the transition. By adhering to the outlined actions and remaining up-to-date with the evolving terms and conditions, account holders can continue to utilize the Dart Charge service seamlessly for their travel needs at the Dartford Crossing.