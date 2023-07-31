changes to the payment system for dartford crossing journeys implemented today

To streamline the payment process for journeys across the Dartford Crossing, National Highways has introduced changes to the payment system. The responsibility for vehicle identification, payment processing, and account management has been transferred to a new service provider named Conduent.

To ensure a smooth transition, Dart Charge account holders, including Pay as You Go customers, were initially required to re-validate their payment cards by July 28, 2023. However, due to an extended maintenance window of the service, this deadline had to be postponed. The re-validation of payment cards is now possible, as the service has reopened today on July 30. National Highways proactively reached out to affected customers and provided them with easy-to-follow instructions upon logging into their accounts.

Failure to re-validate the payment cards could lead to crossings not being automatically paid, resulting in potential Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs). National Highways advises customers to promptly check their accounts and ensure that the re-validation process is completed to avoid any issues.

Helen Watkinson, Head of Road User Charging, Dart Charge, expressed excitement about the changes and the new customer-centric service offered by the new suppliers. National Highways has incorporated customer feedback to design a more accessible service. Watkinson also mentioned that further improvements are in the pipeline to enhance the service and offer customers more flexibility.

Emovis will continue to issue and handle enquiries for Penalty Charge Notices, ensuring the smooth operation of the new system.

The Dartford Crossing, a bridge officially opened by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in October 1991, has been an essential link in the national road network since its inception. With the new payment system in place, authorities aim to make the crossing even more efficient for commuters and travellers.

changes to the payment system for dartford crossing journeys implemented today

Customers who wish to provide feedback or comments on the new payment system can do so through the website: https://pay-dartford-crossing-charge.service.gov.uk/Home. The Dartford Crossing continues to play a significant role in the transportation infrastructure, easing the flow of traffic and connecting Kent and Essex through this iconic bridge.

With these changes in effect, travellers can expect a smoother and more user-friendly experience when paying for their Dartford Crossing journeys. National Highways aims to improve customer satisfaction and convenience as they strive to enhance the service further based on valuable customer feedback.