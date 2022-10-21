ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after the comments were recorded, the veteran broadcaster apologised to Northern Ireland Minister of State Steve Baker.

The off-air journalist could be heard making a comment in the background of another broadcast’s video clip.

After a “robust interview,” Guru-Murthy was overheard calling Mr Baker a “c***” in a “unguarded moment,” according to the veteran broadcaster.

Since then, the Channel 4 anchor has apologised to Mr Baker.

Mr Baker responded to his apology on Twitter, writing, “I appreciate you apologising. Thank you very much.”

“Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously,” C4 said in a statement.

Due to a pre-existing week of leave, Guru-Murthy will not return to the screen before November 4th.