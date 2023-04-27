Thursday, April 27, 2023
Thursday, April 27, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Channel 4 has announced the commission of 60 Days on the Estates with former Army Captain and explorer Ed Stafford

Channel 4 has announced the commission of 60 Days on the Estates with former Army Captain and explorer Ed Stafford

by uknip247

Following on from the success of 60 Days on the Streets (March 2019) and 60 Days with the Gypsies the 3 part series will follow Ed as he moves in with residents on some of the UK’s most infamous housing estates in London, Scotland and the Midlands. Over the 60 days and nights, Ed will be accompanied by a small crew and, equipped with his own camera, he will set out to capture what it’s really like to live on these estates.

It’s estimated that 17.5* million people in Britain are directly affected by the housing crisis. Ed’s journey will take him to some of the most neglected parts of the country where he will experience first-hand how people are navigating the worst cost-of-living crisis for a generation and how neighbourhoods are impacted by gang violence and addiction. He’ll also witness communities pulling together against the odds to overcome adversity.

Ed Stafford said: “Before I started filming this series, all I really knew about council estates were stories I read in the media about gangs, crime and drugs. I wanted to go beyond the negative headlines and stereotypes to find out what’s really happening on housing estates today and the challenges people are facing. This series has been a real eye-opener for me.”

Ian Dunkley, Commissioner, Factual Entertainment at Channel 4 said: “Ed is a fearless filmmaker who immerses himself in communities who rarely get to share their world on TV. This latest instalment of the hugely important 60 Days series is no different and reveals some shocking truths about Britain today.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A cable fire in Blackwall tunnel was accidental

A man who repeatedly shouted homophobic abuse towards fans and players at the Amex Stadium in Brighton has been convicted in court

Police are concerned for the welfare of Richard Goodall, who is missing from Shoreham-by-Sea

Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow has paid tribute to much-loved teacher, Marelle Sturrock, 35, as police continue their manhunt following her suspicious death

A man’s family has paid tribute to him after he died in a terrible road traffic collision on Great Horton Road in #Bradford on...

A serial rapist has been sent to prison for 25 years

Detectives investigating a serious collision in Epping in which a woman has died are asking for witnesses and dash cam footage

Police are appealing for witnesses to an indecent exposure incident in Southampton earlier this weekend

A man who subjected his partner to a brutal, six-hour attack has been jailed for more than six years

A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to over 13 years in prison for a robbery he committed on Christmas Day

Three men involved in a gangland shooting in broad daylight with pedestrians and motorists nearby are facing almost 33 years in prison

Savers set to benefit from simpler tax system

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.