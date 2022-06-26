Proud All Over challenges the notion that people must travel to big cities to celebrate Pride, instead of focusing on allyship in smaller regional communities.

At the heart of the campaign is a television commercial, which aired on Saturday, June 25, and stars comedian Tom Allen, who encourages everyone to celebrate Pride across the country. The Proud All Over film, directed by Robert Strange (blinkink) and featuring animator and 3D wizard Alfie Dwyer’s surreal take on rural Britain, is a psychedelic ‘trip’ around the country that ends with Tom on the summit of a glorious Scottish mountain.

Meanwhile, 4creative has created bespoke copy-led ad campaigns celebrating over 40 regional Prides across the country, from Exmouth to Shetland and Folkestone to Llandovery.

Straplines such as ‘Queer as Folkestone,’ ‘Llanelli – May Cause Excitement in Your Wetlands,’ and ‘Shetland – Everyone Remembers Their First Time’ (as it is their first ever Pride) will appear on roadside posters, urban flyposter sites, major railway hubs, and ad vans in more remote rural locations.

Furthermore, Channel 4 has created social assets for over 80 Prides, which will be featured on Channel 4’s Instagram accounts @channel4 and @thepinkpalace. People in areas where there is no local Pride can still participate by using a specially designed Snapchat lens that will reflect their location and can be augmented onto local buildings, effectively spreading Pride across the country. The campaigns will go live ahead of each Pride event (full list of Prides supported below).

The Proud All Over campaign will air on Channel 4 and All 4, culminating in a big weekend of LGBTQ+ themed programming from Thursday, June 30 to Monday, July 4. Some of Channel 4’s most popular shows are included, as well as new LGBTQ+ programming. Gogglebox, First Dates, and Steph’s Packed Lunch will have Pride specials, as well as documentaries such as Freedom: 50 Years of Pride and a profile doc on Trans Superstar April Ashley. On Sunday 3 July, Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party will be broadcast live from Birmingham, with special guests Steps, Self Esteem, Rosie Jones, Olly Alexander, Tia Kofi and Tayce.