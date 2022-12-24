Saturday, December 24, 2022
Channel 4 Is Rolling Out The Red Carpet To Celebrate The Stars Of Uk Comedy In A Glitzy Awards Show In Aid Of Stand Up To Cancer
Tom Allen returns to host The National Comedy Awards for Stand Up To Cancer, produced by Hungry Bear and broadcast live on Channel 4 and All 4 in 2023.
The awards see our best-loved comedy stars come together for a fun and raucous night that honours the brilliant work of the comedy world over the past year, celebrating both emerging and established British comedy talent.
Prizes up for grabs include Best Scripted Comedy, Outstanding Comedy Actor and Actress, Best Comedy Entertainment Show, Best Comedy Podcast and Best Stand-Up Show.
The longlist of nominees has been published and voting is open until Monday 16th January 2023 here: https://www.thenationalcomedyawards.com/
On returning to host the awards, Tom Allen said: “How did you get this number? I thought I was unlisted. Is this another prank call?! I’m the host of the National Comedy Awards for Stand Up To Cancer, I’m a very big deal, I can’t have people just calling me willy-nilly. Now excuse me I have to prepare a show celebrating the brilliant funny people working on telly, on tour and online. Stop that heavy breathing, you should be ashamed of yourself. Good day to you!”
The National Comedy Awards for Stand Up To Cancer (1×120’) was commissioned for Channel 4 by Tom Beck, Head of Live Events and Commissioning Editor, Entertainment and Phil Harris, Head of Entertainment and Events. It will be produced by Dan Baldwin, Suzi Aplin and Susie Hall for Hungry Bear.
Tom Beck, Head of Live Events and Commissioning Editor for Channel 4, said: “The 2022 awards were a triumphant celebration of the UK’s extraordinary comedy scene, from brilliant newcomers like Munya Chawawa to legends like Sharon Horgan, Ricky Gervais and the late, great Sean Lock. It also raised a load of cash for Stand Up To Cancer. I’m thrilled we’re back with Tom at the helm again – and this time, we’re live!”
Dan Baldwin, Managing Director at Hungry Bear, said: “We cannot wait to bring The National Comedy Awards for Stand Up To Cancer back to Channel 4. 2022 was a huge success and we had such fun celebrating all the exceptional British comedy talent. With the brilliantly funny Tom Allen once again presiding over proceedings, 2023’s ceremony is shaping up to be even bigger and better. I’ve also just been told that it’s LIVE. Can we hire extra lawyers please?”

