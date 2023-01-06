Channel 4 privatisation plans have been scrapped, according to the culture secretary

Instead, it will remain publicly owned, with reforms aimed at increasing its sustainability and commercial freedom, according to Michelle Donelan.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said the broadcaster will remain in public ownership “but with greater commercial flexibility, increased investment in skills and jobs across the UK” as well as “new production arrangements to support its long-term sustainability and growth”.

It stated that the decision was reached after discussions with Channel 4 and the independent production sector, and that a package of new measures would be implemented in lieu of the sale.

Channel 4 applauded the decision to keep it “safely in the hands of the British people,” saying it would allow the broadcaster to support creative jobs and skills across the country even more.

Ms Donelan’s predecessor, Nadine Dorries, announced during former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s tenure that the broadcaster would be privatised.

Ms Dorries announced the plans to help the broadcaster survive in a media landscape dominated by companies like Netflix and Amazon.

However, according to a leaked letter written by Ms Donelan to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and obtained by The News Agents podcast on Wednesday, the culture secretary was planning to scrap the policy.