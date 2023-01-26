Thursday, January 26, 2023
Charges after bank card theft

A suspect has been charged in connection with a Ramsgate robbery.

A man in his fifties had his wallet, which contained cash, a bank card, and his driving licence, stolen around 10.30pm on 21 October 2022 in Albion Place.

Iain Mckenzie, 43, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with robbery.

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, he appeared in Folkestone Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody.

The case will be heard again at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, February 27.

A 38-year-old Herne Bay man was arrested on 15 December 2022 in connection with the robbery and is still being investigated.

