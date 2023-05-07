Sunday, May 7, 2023
Charges after Kings Coronation Arrests

by uknip247
Police Make 53 Arrests During Met Coronation Operation

As part of the policing operation in central London for the Coronation, a total of 64 arrests were made yesterday (Saturday, 6 May) for various offences including breach of the peace and conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.

Four of the people arrested have been charged with offences:

One person has been charged with a religiously aggravated offence under Section 5 of the Public Order Act. They are scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 9 May.

One person was charged with possession of class A drugs and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 9 May.

One person was charged with possession of class A drugs and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 26 May.

One person was charged under Section 5 of the Public Order Act and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 26 May.

In addition:

One person was arrested on a warrant for non-payment of fines and remains in police custody.

32 people were arrested for conspiracy to cause a public nuisance and have been bailed.

14 people were arrested for a breach of the peace and have been bailed.

One person was arrested for conspiracy to cause a public nuisance and possession of noxious spray and has since been bailed.

One person was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and has been bailed.

One person was arrested on suspicion of harassment and has been bailed.

One person was arrested on suspicion of breaching the peace and possession of class-A drugs, and has been bailed.

One person was arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal and has been bailed.

One person was arrested for handling stolen goods and has been bailed.

One person was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and has been bailed.

One person was arrested for common assault and has been bailed.

One person was arrested under Section 5 of the Public Order Act and received a penalty notice.

One person was arrested for motor vehicle interference and has been released with no further action.

One person was arrested for a breach of the peace but was released a short time later.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of breach of the peace and released without any further action.

