On October 29, last year, police were called around 5.20 p.m. after receiving a report of a sudden death in River Way.

Officers responded to an address and discovered the body of a 45-year-old man later identified as James O’Hara (pictured). Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe Mr. O’Hara was assaulted on October 19, and a post mortem revealed that his injuries contributed to his death.

A man in his 30s was initially arrested and bailed on suspicion of murder.

Michael Hannan, 31, of Tynwald Road, Blackburn, has been summoned for manslaughter after consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service. He is due in Burnley Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Tuesday, July 5).