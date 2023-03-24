Charges have been brought against suspects in the Maidstone area linked to offences including retail crime and assault

Over a four week period, the town’s Victim Based Crime Team (VBCT), assisted by the community safety unit, have laid 56 charges following investigations into multiple crimes.

Oliver Millen, of Union Street, Maidstone was arrested on 8 March 2023 and charged with four counts of theft from supermarkets in the county town. The incidents happened between 27 January and 24 February 2023 and Mr Millen, aged 30, is bailed to appear before Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on 11 April.

Cameron Jeffery, of Vale Road, Cranbrook was charged with two counts of criminal damage to shops in Staplehurst on 7 March 2023. He was also charged with assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage at the police station and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

The 19-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 8 March. He was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.

Joseph Daniels, of College Road, Maidstone was detained on 15 March and charged with theft from a shop in Week Street. Jaroslav Balog was arrested on 18 February on suspicion of assaulting a shop worker at a business in King Edward Road.

Mr Daniels, aged 37, was bailed to a hearing at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on 18 April and Mr Balog, aged 35, was charged with assault and will appear at the same court on 24 April.

Officers arrested Nicholas Noble, of no fixed address, on 7 March and charged him with theft from a supermarket in Castle Road, Allington and assault on a shop worker.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty before Medway Magistrates’ Court on the following day and received a 12-month community order. He was also fined £50 and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

District Commander for Maidstone, Chief Inspector Mark McLellan, said: ‘Our officers regularly patrol the town centre and local villages on foot to provide a visible deterrent to criminals who seek to target businesses or those shopping in the area. Our staff are aware of those who persist in offending and will be swift to arrest a suspect when the opportunity arises.

‘It is by responding promptly to crimes such as theft and common assault that criminals get the message that, whatever the offence, they will be tracked down in the street or at their home address and brought to justice.’