After Maidstone patrols responded quickly to reports of an intruder in Langley, a suspected burglar was charged.

Officers responded to Sutton Road around 4 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022, after a man was allegedly seen entering houses under construction.

Edward Clark, 24, of Norton Road, Maidstone, was arrested and charged with burglary at the scene.

He is also accused of stealing machinery and tools from another construction site in Coxheath between Friday, April 15 and Tuesday, April 19, and of breaking into a garden shed in Maidstone on Saturday, May 28 before assaulting a man who challenged him.

On Tuesday, June 14, Mr Clark is scheduled to appear in Medway Magistrates’ Court.