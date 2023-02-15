A man has been charged with murder following the death of 16-year-old Andy Wood in Chelmsford

Officers were called to an area near to a green space off Waterson Vale in Chelmsford at around 11.30pm on Sunday (12 February) following reports of a serious assault.

The victim, 16-year-old Andy Wood was taken to the hospital where he sadly died.

Today, investigating officers have charged an 18-year-old man in connection with Andy’s death.

Elijah Clark, of Gloucester Avenue, Chelmsford has been charged with murder, ABH, and possession of a pointed article.

He’s due to appear at Colchester Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday 16 February).

This afternoon, officers also arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with this investigation. He remains in custody.

Enquiries continue and anyone with any information, who hasn’t already contacted the police is asked to get in touch.

We have launched a Major Incident Public Portal, meaning the public can submit information online, directly to the investigation team.

The Major Incident Public Portal can be accessed here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020123Q43-PO1