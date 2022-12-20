Charles Iii Is Only The Second British Monarch To Appear On A Banknote Today

The Bank of England has unveiled his portrait for the notes, which was based on an original photograph provided by Buckingham Palace in 2013 and then updated over the years as he aged.

Charles will appear on the front of all polymer notes – the £5, £10, £20, and £50 – without a crown, with no other changes to existing designs.

These new notes are expected to enter circulation by the middle of 2024, with current ones depicting the late Queen remaining legal tender.

The first note to feature her portrait – or that of any British monarch – was the £1 note, which was issued in 1960.

The image of the King will appear on the front of the notes as well as in the security window.

In line with guidance from the Royal Household to minimise the environmental and financial impact of this change, new notes will only be printed to replace worn banknotes and to meet any overall increase in demand for banknotes.

Notes featuring both the late Queen and her son will thus circulate concurrently.

‘I am very proud that the Bank is releasing the design of our new banknotes, which will carry a portrait of King Charles III,’ said Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey ahead of the release.

‘This is a historic moment because the King is only the second monarch to appear on our banknotes. When the new notes enter circulation in 2024, people will be able to use them.’

The new portrait of Charles shows the King facing the camera and looking slightly to the left, dressed in what appears to be his Garter Robes.

His late mother was depicted on banknotes in a side profile, looking to the right.

According to tradition, each King or Queen faces the opposite direction as their predecessor.

Banknotes have been produced by the Bank of England since the 17th century but – unlike coinage – did not feature a portrait of the monarch of the day until relatively recently, instead using a likeness of ‘Britannia’.

The UK Treasury granted the Bank of England permission to use the late Queen’s portrait in a new series of notes in 1956.

The first Bank of England note to feature her portrait was the £1 note issued in 1960. This was followed by a ten-shilling note in 1961.

It was a formal, regal likeness that was criticised for being severe and unrealistic.