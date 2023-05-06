Saturday, May 6, 2023
Saturday, May 6, 2023

by uknip247

Chelsea’s interim manager, Frank Lampard, finally secured his first win since his return in April after the Blues sealed a late 3-1 victory against Bournemouth on Saturday. The Premier League encounter at Vitality Stadium saw the visitors take an early lead through Conor Gallagher’s header, but Bournemouth quickly levelled the score with Matias Vina’s equalizer.

Despite being under pressure for the majority of the second half, Chelsea showed their resilience and quality in the closing stages of the match. Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix both found the back of the net inside the last 10 minutes, ensuring Lampard’s men secured a much-needed win.

The victory brings Chelsea up to 11th in the Premier League table, while Bournemouth remains in a precarious position just nine points clear of the relegation zone with three games remaining.

Lampard’s side looked rejuvenated in their performance, with Noni Madueke causing trouble for the Cherries on the right-hand side. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling were both left out from the squad that suffered a 3-1 loss to Arsenal in their previous outing.

Bournemouth missed a chance to take the lead early in the second half when Vina squandered an opportunity, and Dango Ouattara headed over from close range. However, they still have a fighting chance to avoid relegation, with games against Crystal Palace, Manchester United, and Everton left to play.

Overall, it was a well-deserved win for Chelsea, and Lampard will be relieved to finally get a positive result under his belt. As for Bournemouth, the Cherries must regroup and find a way to secure points in their remaining matches to avoid the drop to the Championship.

