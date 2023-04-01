A swimmer was taken to hospital and another was treated for breathing difficulties following a chemical leak at a swimming pool part-owned by double Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington

Following a chemical leak at a swimming pool owned in part by double Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Adlington, one swimmer was taken to the hospital and another was treated for breathing difficulties.

Just before 9 a.m. today, firefighters and paramedics were called to Swim! in #Oldbury, West Midlands.

The facility, which was only six weeks old when Ms Adlington, 34, officially opened it, was evacuated after a petrol cloud formed when chemicals were mixed into the pool.

‘The incident involved a chemical leak within the plant room of the swimming pool,’ said incident commander Andrew Shakespeare of West Midlands Fire Service.

Ten people were evacuated, with two of them having breathing difficulties.

The leak was contained within the building and did not endanger the public.

Two fire engines and our hazardous materials team, along with colleagues from the ambulance service, responded. ‘Our teams are ventilating the building, and our specialist officers are using air monitoring equipment to ensure the area is safe,’ said one of the firefighters.

‘Firefighters in breathing apparatus have used equipment from our hazardous materials unit to bring the incident to a successful conclusion,’ the service said in an update at 3 p.m. today. The crews will be leaving the scene shortly.’