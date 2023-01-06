Cheryl Hooper’s daughter speaks out in a documentary to help victims of domestic violence

A teenager who witnessed her mother’s murder by her stepfather in Shropshire has contributed to the creation of a documentary about the heinous crime.

Cheryl Gabriel-Hooper, 51, was shot outside her Newport home by her estranged husband Andrew Hooper in January 2018.

Georgia, her 14-year-old daughter, was with her when she was killed.

Cheryl had endured years of domestic abuse at the hands of Hooper, who was sentenced to life in prison after attempting suicide.

Georgia has since advocated for a registry of domestic abusers. Before meeting her mother, Hooper had been convicted of previous domestic abuse offences.

She is now 19 and works in addition to speaking at conferences and events to raise awareness of domestic abuse and assist victims.

She also advocates for increased awareness training for those who may go on to identify and assist victims.

Georgia stated that she was involved in the production of the documentary A Murder in the Family, which will air on ITVX on Thursday.

It details her mother’s horrific murder and the events leading up to Hooper’s court appearance 18 months later.

The farmer, who was unable to speak after turning the gun on himself, was told he would spend at least 31 years in prison.

Cheryl and her daughter had moved out of Hooper’s farm and into a new home to begin a new life as a result of the abuse. Hooper, on the other hand, had installed a tracker in Cheryl’s car and followed her to the new house.

Georgia has always maintained that if there had been a registry of domestic abusers, her mother would never have moved in with Hooper.

Hooper was sentenced to probation in 2004 after breaking into his first wife’s home and threatening to kill her after they divorced.

“Perpetrators are very good at manipulating people and situations to make it appear as if nothing is going on,” Georgia explained.

Participation in conferences and other events. She says it gives her comfort to know that what she says could make a difference in someone else’s life.

“People have told me that I gave them the courage to end a relationship. That is what motivates me.”

*Women’s Aid provides a free support line for anyone affected by domestic abuse at 01708 765200.