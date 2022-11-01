Chief Constable Gavin Stephens has announced he will be leaving Surrey Police to take up a national policing position

Chief Constable Stephens has been elected as the Chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC). He will remain as Surrey Police Chief Constable until Spring 2023 when he will leave to take up his new post.

Chief Constable Stephens said: “It has been an incredible privilege to serve the communities of Surrey for most of my policing career. It is a fantastic county with passionate and supportive communities who I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside at every stage.

“I will be sad to leave the Force and all our outstanding officers and staff and volunteers, but I am honoured to have been selected for this position.”

Read his full comments and more details about his appointment here: https://bit.ly/3FxrM2u