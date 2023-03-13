Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther has announced his retirement after six years in the role

He has announced he will retire this year after 26 years of keeping communities across Tyne and Wear safe.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther announced his retirement at today’s Fire Authority meeting after six years in the role.

He first joined our ranks in 1997 and rose through the ranks before being appointed Chief Fire Officer in 2017.

Born and raised in Gateshead, he has spent his entire career with us and also held a number of prominent national roles with the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC).

Chris will remain as Chief Fire Officer until a replacement is appointed and a handover is completed.

️“It has been the privilege of my life to be Chief Fire Officer of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

“I firmly believe this is the best Fire and Rescue Service in the country and that has everything to do with the people who work here.

“Their commitment to creating the safest community is evident every single day and I’m so proud to have worked here for 26 years.

“I will never forget my time on station as a firefighter, responding to emergencies and keeping people safe was what I loved to do.

“I was born in Gateshead, grew up in Gateshead and started as a firefighter in Gateshead. I love this region and I love this Service.

“It is a career that has given me friends for life and an opportunity to meet thousands of people who call Tyne and Wear home.

“Those staff who make this organisation tick are passionate about what they do and they care about our communities.

“I will support the Fire Authority in the appointment of a new Chief Fire Officer but I know the future of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is bright.”

Chris will be a huge miss to everyone at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and the communities that we serve.

The process to find his successor is already underway and an appointment is expected to be announced in May.