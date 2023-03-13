Monday, March 13, 2023
Monday, March 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther has announced his retirement after six years in the role

written by uknip247
Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther Has Announced His Retirement After Six Years In The Role

He has announced he will retire this year after 26 years of keeping communities across Tyne and Wear safe.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther announced his retirement at today’s Fire Authority meeting after six years in the role.

He first joined our ranks in 1997 and rose through the ranks before being appointed Chief Fire Officer in 2017.

Born and raised in Gateshead, he has spent his entire career with us and also held a number of prominent national roles with the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC).

Chris will remain as Chief Fire Officer until a replacement is appointed and a handover is completed.

️“It has been the privilege of my life to be Chief Fire Officer of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

“I firmly believe this is the best Fire and Rescue Service in the country and that has everything to do with the people who work here.

“Their commitment to creating the safest community is evident every single day and I’m so proud to have worked here for 26 years.

“I will never forget my time on station as a firefighter, responding to emergencies and keeping people safe was what I loved to do.

“I was born in Gateshead, grew up in Gateshead and started as a firefighter in Gateshead. I love this region and I love this Service.

“It is a career that has given me friends for life and an opportunity to meet thousands of people who call Tyne and Wear home.

“Those staff who make this organisation tick are passionate about what they do and they care about our communities.

“I will support the Fire Authority in the appointment of a new Chief Fire Officer but I know the future of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is bright.”

Chris will be a huge miss to everyone at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and the communities that we serve.

The process to find his successor is already underway and an appointment is expected to be announced in May.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

A major incident has been declared following the...

The British Embassy in Montevideo celebrated International Women’s...

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from...

Mixed week of rain, wind and snow

UK announces increased funding for China Capabilities Programme

After a fire at a sheltered housing block...

Police are appealing for the public’s help to...

Two US nationals who attempted to bring suitcases...

Driver injured after food van delivery van was...

Treasured pets now safer as microchipping for cats...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More