Chief superintendent ‘stood down from all duties’ after alleged Christmas Eve one-vehicle collision

On Saturday afternoon, a 56-year-old woman was arrested following a traffic collision in Lisburn.

Chief Superintendent Patricia Foy, the PSNI’s former temporary head of Professional Standards, is thought to be her.

She was charged with two related offences after failing a breath test and is due to appear in Lisburn Magistrates’ Court next month.

Following a Christmas drink-driving charge, a senior PSNI officer has been suspended.

“Following a road traffic collision in the Lisburn area on 24 December, police have charged a 56-year-old woman with a number of motoring offences, including driving with excess alcohol and driving without due care and attention,” a PSNI spokeswoman said.

The PSNI said in a separate statement, “The 56-year-old woman was a serving officer and is currently suspended.”

Ms Foy previously chaired the PSNI’s LGBT Network.

She received the Julie Barnes-Frank Award for outstanding contribution to LGBT policing in June 2018, which she received at the National LGBT Police Conference in Scotland.

On December 1, the PSNI launched its 2022 Christmas anti-drink-driving campaign, and since then, there has been an increase in the number of people arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The campaign’s main message this year was to “pause for a second” and consider the potential damage they could cause.

“During last year’s campaign, we carried out 6,999 roadside breath tests and arrested 295 people for drink/drug driving related offences,” the PSNI said at the launch.

According to preliminary figures released last week, between December 1 and 8, police arrested 176 people on suspicion of drunk or drugged driving, a total of 12 more than during the same period last year.

Commenting on the figures, Superintendent Gary Busch said, “When we launched this year’s operation just over two weeks ago, drivers were warned not to take any risks by drinking or taking drugs and driving.

“Unfortunately, 176 people chose to disregard our warning. They now face the prospect of beginning the New Year with a court appearance and the loss of their driver’s licence, which could have a significant impact on their lives and those of their families.”