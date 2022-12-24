Child fighting for their lives after incident at Longleat Center Parcs resort

Wiltshire’s emergency services are attending a “serious medical incident” involving a child at at the Longleat Center Parcs resort. It is understood that a child was pulled from the water as was being given CPR by staff and the emergency services. The Wiltshire airport ambulance with flying doctors was also sent to scene to assist. The family involved were spending a Christmas break at the Winter wonderland theme weekend for Christmas.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “We’re in attendance at Longleat Center Parcs near Warminster in support of South Western Ambulance Service following reports of a serious medical incident involving a child shortly after 11am today.”