Saturday, December 24, 2022
Saturday, December 24, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Child Fighting For Their Lives After Incident At Longleat Centre Parcs
Home BREAKING Child fighting for their lives after incident at Longleat Center Parcs resort

Child fighting for their lives after incident at Longleat Center Parcs resort

by @uknip247

Wiltshire’s emergency services are attending a “serious medical incidentinvolving a child at at the Longleat Center Parcs resort.  It is understood that a child was pulled from the water as was being given CPR by staff and the emergency services. The Wiltshire airport ambulance with flying doctors was also sent to scene to assist. The family involved were spending a Christmas break at the Winter wonderland theme weekend for Christmas.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “We’re in attendance at Longleat Center Parcs near Warminster in support of South Western Ambulance Service following reports of a serious medical incident involving a child shortly after 11am today.”

RELATED ARTICLES

The partner of one of the people who died following the O2...

Susanna Reid is reunited with eight-year-old Amelia from Ukraine

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was found seriously...

Experts are warning that people caught in a major storm sweeping the...

Eight lethal firearms and a significant haul of ammunition have been recovered...

In 2022, more than 32 pubs will close in communities across England...

Officers investigating an assault against a member of rail staff at Birmingham...

Detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman...

A man who broke into the home of a young family and...

Detectives investigating an incident of upskirting on a train to Leeds have...

A relentless Sunderland burglar is finally behind bars in time for Christmas...

Three police officers were injured as they arrested suspected burglars at a...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"