Saturday, April 15, 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Detectives have charged a teenager with the murder of 17-year-old Chima Osuji in Chingford

Detectives have charged a teenager with the murder of 17-year-old Chima Osuji in Chingford

by uknip247

A sixteen-year boy was arrested on Wednesday, 12 April and is due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ court on Friday, 14 April.

Chima’s family are aware of this development.

Two other boys aged in their teens and have also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A boy aged 15 has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in early July; the second aged 16 remains in custody.

Police were called at 21.21hrs on Monday, 10 April to reports of a stabbing in Longshaw Road, Chingford. Officers were on the scene within three minutes, along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Despite the efforts of members of the public and emergency services, who provided first aid, Chima died at the scene.

His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 3985 or police on 101 quoting CAD 6358/10Apr. You can also message @MetCC on Twitter.

To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

New bollards have been installed in Dover Market Square

Police are searching to locate missing Simon Johnstone from Havant

Police are searching for missing Jet Lucas, 21, from the Tadley area

Police are today launching the rollout of new Taser devices, which will be introduced in the coming year

Help sought to find wanted man with links to Hampshire and Dorset

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road traffic collision

A 37-year-old man from Bishopstoke has been convicted of GBH inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent

Officers investigating the rape of a woman in Andover have charged a man

A police inspector who faced allegations of having made sexual comments towards colleagues whilst off-duty and intentionally touching a colleague’s bare leg, has been...

Officers are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing Whitehaven man

First Picture of Tottenham fatal gun attack victim: Tyler McDermott

Detectives have arrested a man and taken five lethal firearms and a significant quantity of ammunition off the streets following a proactive intelligence-led operation

We and selected third parties use cookies or similar technologies for technical purposes and, with your consent, for other purposes. Denying consent may make related features unavailable. You can freely give, deny, or withdraw your consent at any time. Use the “Accept” button to consent. Accept Read More