Friday, April 21, 2023
Friday, April 21, 2023

Chris Kaba gang members appear in court to answer charges over Hackney gun attack

by uknip247
Chris Kab Gang Member Appear In Court At The Old Bailey

A gang of men have appeared at the Old Bailey, accused of plotting to murder another young man with Chris Kaba. The crime stems from a shooting on Hackney Road in Tower Hamlets, East London, on August 30, last year, in which the victim was unharmed.

Mr Kaba was killed six days later, on September 5, 2022, by a single gunshot fired by an armed constable in Streatham Hill, south London. Shemiah Bell, Hamza Abdi, Connel Bamgboye, and Simeon Glasgow appeared in court via video link from Thameside and High Down prisons on Friday.

Chris Kab Gang Member Appear In Court At The Old Bailey
Chris Kab Gang Member Appear In Court At The Old Bailey

Marcus Pottinger, 20, of Brixton, and Carl Tagoe, 28, of no fixed address, were not required to attend the hearing. All six men are accused of collaborating with Mr Kaba to assassinate Brendon Malutshi on August 30, last year.

Helen Lumuanganu, his mother, has declared “enough is enough” as they demand a resolution on criminal charges.
A second indictment says that they conspired with Mr Kaba to commit Mr Malutshi’s physical harm. They are also accused of having a firearm with the purpose to endanger life and causing fear of violence on Hackney Road in Tower Hamlets on the same date.

Chris Kaba Gang Members Appear In Court At The Old Bailey
Chris Kaba Gang Members Appear In Court At The Old Bailey

Abdi was charged today (April 21) with helping an offender by driving an unnamed individual away from the site of the shooting in a Range Rover with the purpose of obstructing the arrest and prosecution of that person. He is accused of committing the crime while “knowing or believing that person to be guilty of attempted murder or some other relevant offence.”

Pottinger is also accused of four further firearms offences on December 16, last year. He is accused of having a.32 Rimfire Calibre Revolver in Samuel Johnson Close in Streatham, southwest London, with the goal of instilling fear of violence.

Judge Simon Mayo KC stated during the hearing that a plea hearing will be held on May 2, followed by a preliminary trial on November 13. Bell, 31, of Lambeth, Abdi, 23, of Wandsworth, Bamgboye, 28, of Lambeth, and Glasgow, 30, of Lambeth were all remanded in custody.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) finished its homicide inquiry into Mr Kaba’s death last month and forwarded a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service. Mr Kaba’s family praised the decision and encouraged the CPS to charge the officer, who has been suspended from duty while being investigated for murder.

