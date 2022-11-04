Chris Kaba was suspected of being involved in a ‘nightclub gun attack’ days before he was killed by police

He was allegedly one of five men suspected of plotting the murder of a rival at an east London party.

Chris Kaba, the man shot dead by police in south London in September, is suspected of involvement in a nightclub gun attack just days before.

The 24-year-old was allegedly one of five men accused of plotting the murder of a rival at a Notting Hill Carnival after-party in east London.

The victim was attending an event at the Oval Space nightclub in Cambridge Heath when the incident occurred in the early hours of August 30.

The 23-year-old was chased from the venue into the street by a gunman who shot him twice after being shot at on the dancefloor.

The victim was rushed to Whitechapel’s Royal London Hospital, where he was placed under armed guard and treated for gunshot wounds to both legs. He survived the attack and is expected to recover fully.

Four men were charged with murder conspiracy in court last week.

On October 28, they appeared in Thames Magistrates Court and were remanded in custody.

They are scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey on November 25, with a trial scheduled for sometime next year.

The prosecution case, it is understood, will allege that Mr Kaba was involved in the plotting of the attack and was present at the time of the shooting.

The expectant father was shot dead by police on September 5, a week after the nightclub incident, as he was driving alone through south London in an Audi Q8 after attempting to ram his way out of a contained box.

It was revealed last month at the start of an inquest into Mr Kaba’s death that armed officers in an unmarked police car began covertly following the Audi after spotting it parked in the Camberwell Green area of south London.

The vehicle had activated the police department’s Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system, indicating it had been involved in a firearms incident the day before.

It is unclear whether the car was involved in the nightclub shooting.

The armed officers followed the vehicle without using their lights or sirens, intending to perform a “enforced stop extraction” on the driver when it was deemed necessary.

The Audi was not owned by Mr Kaba and was not registered in his name, according to Scotland Yard, and officers were unaware of the driver’s identity at the time.

Mr Kaba entered Kirkstall Gardens, a residential road in the Streatham Hill area of south London, around 10.07 p.m., where a marked police armed response vehicle was waiting.

Armed police officers exited their vehicles and approached the Audi, ordering the driver to exit as well.

According to a witness on the scene, the driver attempted to avoid the roadblock by ramming his vehicle into one of the police cars.

One of the armed officers, NX121, who was standing in front of Mr Kaba’s car, then opened fire.

According to an inquest statement, “a single shot was fired by officer NX121, piercing the front windscreen of the vehicle Mr Kaba was driving and striking him.”

There were no firearms found in the vehicle after Mr Kaba was shot, and his family believes his race played a role in his death.

The firearms officer was initially placed on restricted duty, but after a backlash from Mr Kaba’s family and community members, he was suspended.

The matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which launched an investigation, as it is with all police shootings.

The IOPC announced on September 9, four days after the fatal shooting, that it had launched a homicide investigation and that the officer was facing a potential murder or manslaughter charge.

Mr Kaba’s family has reviewed the body-worn camera footage obtained by the Met Police and has requested that a charging decision in the officer’s case be made as soon as possible.

However, the IOPC has stated that its investigation could take up to nine months to complete.

Mr Kaba, whose girlfriend is due to give birth in January, was sentenced to four years in prison in 2019 for a firearms offence.

After shots were fired in the Canning Town area of east London on December 30, 2017, he was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

In January 2019, he appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court and was found guilty of possessing an imitation firearm.

He was sentenced to four years in a Young Offenders Institute but was released the following year on probation.

However, he was returned to jail in August of that year after being caught driving without insurance and with a knife in his car.

Because the offences were committed while he was still on probation, he was sentenced to an additional five months in prison.

According to court records, Mr Kaba was served with a 28-day domestic violence protection order relating to the mother of his unborn child in April of this year, prohibiting him from contacting her on social media or entering the street where she lives.

Mr Kaba’s family has insisted that his background is unrelated to the events leading up to his shooting and that he would not have been killed if he had been white.

His family also insisted that he had been working hard to change his life and aspired to be an architect.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said of the incident at the Hackney nightclub, “Police were called at 4:25am on Tuesday, 30 August, to reports of a shooting at a nightclub in Temple Street, Hackney.” Officers were present, as was the London Ambulance Service.

“A 23-year-old man was discovered with gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital, where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.”

The spokesman confirmed that four men have been charged with murder conspiracy and will appear in court on November 25.

Following the shooting, the Oval Space venue’s licence was revoked.