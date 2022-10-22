ADVERTISEMENT

After being accused of two counts of sexual misconduct against a former staff member, the former City of Chester MP faced a four-week suspension and was asked to resign by his party.

According to the report of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Mr Matheson extended a “sexually motivated, unwanted” invitation to the woman for a private trip abroad and “placed [her] under pressure and intimidated her.”

He also “made personal comments about her appearance…made her hold his hand as they left…invited her back to his flat, kissed her twice on the forehead, and attempted to kiss her on the mouth,” according to the watchdog report.

“The Commissioner determined that all of these were unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances.”

The panel stated that while Mr Matheson admitted to violating the sexual misconduct policy, he failed to acknowledge the full extent of his misconduct.

Christian Matheson, on the other hand, was determined to be suspended from the House for four weeks.

Mr Matheson is said to have filed an appeal against the potential suspension.

The new sub-panel convened to hear his appeal, however, dismissed it, concluding that “he had not raised any substantive grounds of appeal.”

Mr Matheson resigned as MP for the City of Chester in a statement issued on Friday, but denied the allegations.

“I accepted from the start that I had committed a minor violation of the code and had hoped that an honest and open approach would cast me in a fair light,” he said.

“This has not been the case, and I am disappointed that I have been found guilty of several allegations that I know are false.”

Indeed, my insistence on what I know to be true – that I had no sexual motivation in this matter – was used against me as a refusal to accept my guilt, resulting in a disproportionate sanction.”

Despite demonstrable factual errors in the sanctions report, my appeal against sanction was denied for the same reason.

“As a result, I faced a four-week suspension from the House.” While I believe this is an excessive and unjust penalty, I am unable to challenge the process further.”

Mr Matheson went on to say that the allegations had “taken a toll” on his health, leading to his hospitalisation.

The former MP requested privacy and expressed gratitude to his constituents and the Conservative Party for “allowing him to serve.”

“I will be eternally grateful to my constituency and my party for the honour of serving, and I sincerely apologise to the people of Chester and the House of Commons for the disrepute I have brought,” he said.

I apologise once more to the complainant in my case for any distress I may have caused.”

In light of the report, the Labour Party is said to have launched an investigation and immediately suspended Mr Matheson’s membership.

The Chief Whip informed him that he had lost the whip and urged him to resign as an MP.

“This is an extremely serious case,” a Labour spokesperson said. Sexual harassment must be treated with zero tolerance, and the Labour Party acted immediately in response to the ICGS (Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme) findings.

“We will now choose a candidate for whom the citizens of Chester can be proud to vote.”