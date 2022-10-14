The politician, who has represented the constituency since 2015, has been stripped of his party whip while an investigation is conducted.

It means that the former shadow Welsh secretary will now sit as an independent in the Commons. According to the Guardian, Ms Rees is accused of bullying her employees.

Ms Rees told the newspaper that she was fully cooperating with the investigation.

The party has not responded.

The MP was elected in 2015 after Peter Hain resigned during that year’s general election.

She is the 14th MP to sit in parliament as an independent, joining others who have lost their party’s whip.

The qualified barrister, who was born in the south Wales village of Kenfig Hill, has represented Wales in squash more than 100 times.

She was a member of the Great Britain Youth Team that competed in the Olympics in Munich.

Ms Rees was married to former Welsh Secretary Ron Davies until 1999, when they divorced.

“There has been a complaint made against me to the Labour Party, which is under investigation, and I am therefore under administrative suspension until the process is completed,” she told the Guardian. I am not aware of the specifics of the complaint, but I will fully cooperate with the investigation.”

